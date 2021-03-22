How To Watch: March Madness USC vs. Kansas

The March Madness battle continues.

USC and Kansas will go head-to-head tonight in the Round of 32 for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16. Both teams are coming off wins, USC defeated Drake on Saturday 72-56 and Kansas defeated Eastern Washington 93-84.

The stakes are high as the winner of this matchup will advance and the loser heads home, but until tip-off begins, here is how to watch.

- HOW TO WATCH -

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Seeding: USC No. 6 vs. Kansas No. 3

Date: Monday, March 22, 2021

Time: 6:40 p.m. Pacific

Network: CBS

Streaming: March Madness Live

Broadcasters: Brian Hanni, Greg Gurley

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: : Hinkle Fieldhouse

USC Record: 23-7 Overall, 15-5 Conference

Kansas Record: 21-8 Overall, 12-6 Conference

Moneyline: USC: (-118) | KU: (+100)

Spread: USC: -1.5 (-110) | KU: +1.5 (-110)

Total: 134.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Fun Fact: KU has more NCAA Tournament wins than any other school since 2000 with 51.

Series History: Kansas leads the all-time series with USC 11-5. The Jayhawks have won the last seven meetings against the Trojans, most recently a 63-47 victory on Dec. 22, 2011.

USC's last victory over Kansas was back in Dec. 21, 1978 [89-83].The two teams have met only once in the NCAA Tournament, and Kansas beat USC 43-32 in 1940.

-----

-----

