How To Watch: March Madness USC vs. Kansas
The March Madness battle continues.
USC and Kansas will go head-to-head tonight in the Round of 32 for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16. Both teams are coming off wins, USC defeated Drake on Saturday 72-56 and Kansas defeated Eastern Washington 93-84.
The stakes are high as the winner of this matchup will advance and the loser heads home, but until tip-off begins, here is how to watch.
- HOW TO WATCH -
Teams: USC Trojans vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Seeding: USC No. 6 vs. Kansas No. 3
Date: Monday, March 22, 2021
Time: 6:40 p.m. Pacific
Network: CBS
Streaming: March Madness Live
Broadcasters: Brian Hanni, Greg Gurley
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Venue: : Hinkle Fieldhouse
USC Record: 23-7 Overall, 15-5 Conference
Kansas Record: 21-8 Overall, 12-6 Conference
Moneyline: USC: (-118) | KU: (+100)
Spread: USC: -1.5 (-110) | KU: +1.5 (-110)
Total: 134.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Fun Fact: KU has more NCAA Tournament wins than any other school since 2000 with 51.
Series History: Kansas leads the all-time series with USC 11-5. The Jayhawks have won the last seven meetings against the Trojans, most recently a 63-47 victory on Dec. 22, 2011.
USC's last victory over Kansas was back in Dec. 21, 1978 [89-83].The two teams have met only once in the NCAA Tournament, and Kansas beat USC 43-32 in 1940.
-----
-----
