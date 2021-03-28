How To Watch: March Madness USC vs. Oregon
The March Madness battle continues.
USC and Oregon will go head-to-head tonight in a Sweet 16 matchup for a chance to advance to the Elite Eight. Both teams are coming off wins, USC defeated Kansas 85-51 and Oregon defeated Iowa 95-80.
The stakes are high as the winner of this matchup will advance and the loser heads home, but until tip-off begins, here is how to watch.
- HOW TO WATCH -
Teams: USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks
Seeding: USC No. 6 vs. Oregon No. 7
Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021
Time: 6:45 p.m. Pacific
Network: CBS
Streaming: March Madness Live
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
USC Record: 24-7 Overall
Oregon Record: 21-6 Overall
Moneyline: ORE: (-104) | USC: (-112)
Spread: ORE: +1 (-110) | USC: -1 (-110)
Total: 139 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Series: USC leads the all-time series 67-58.
Fun Fact: USC's 24-7 record is its best since the 1992 team finished 24-6.
Quotable: "We've been trying to tell you guys the last few years, the Pac-12 is really good. I think you've seen that. So to play Oregon in the Sweet 16, honestly, I wish we were playing a team from another conference. But at least one of us will move on to the Elite Eight."
