How To Watch: March Madness USC vs. Oregon

The March Madness battle continues.

USC and Oregon will go head-to-head tonight in a Sweet 16 matchup for a chance to advance to the Elite Eight. Both teams are coming off wins, USC defeated Kansas 85-51 and Oregon defeated Iowa 95-80.

The stakes are high as the winner of this matchup will advance and the loser heads home, but until tip-off begins, here is how to watch.

- HOW TO WATCH -

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks

Seeding: USC No. 6 vs. Oregon No. 7

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021

Time: 6:45 p.m. Pacific

Network: CBS

Streaming: March Madness Live

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

USC Record: 24-7 Overall

Oregon Record: 21-6 Overall

Moneyline: ORE: (-104) | USC: (-112)

Spread: ORE: +1 (-110) | USC: -1 (-110)

Total: 139 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Series: USC leads the all-time series 67-58.

Fun Fact: USC's 24-7 record is its best since the 1992 team finished 24-6.

Quotable: "We've been trying to tell you guys the last few years, the Pac-12 is really good. I think you've seen that. So to play Oregon in the Sweet 16, honestly, I wish we were playing a team from another conference. But at least one of us will move on to the Elite Eight."

-----

[March Madness: USC vs. Oregon Predictions and Betting Odds]

[Three Things To Know: USC vs. Oregon]

[Sweet 16 X-Factors USC vs. Oregon]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com