WATCH: Isaiah Mobley Reveals Why NBA Teams Should Draft Brother Evan Mobley

Isaiah Mobley had nothing but glowing remarks when discussing his brother's strengths at the NBA Draft Combine.

Evan Mobley may be young, but he is arguably one of the best bigs in the 2021 NBA Draft class.

Mobley had a short college career, spending just one season with the USC Trojans. But that was enough to garner national attention and high praise from many NBA decision makers.

USC Freshman Evan Mobley [USA TODAY]

During his time in Southern California, the 7-foot big averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game. He was 57.8 percent shooting from the field, 69.4 percent shooting from the free throw line, and 30 percent shooting from three-point range.

While Evan Mobley is pretty much a lock to become a top three pick, his brother, Isaiah's future in the league remains unclear. After the 2020-21 college season wrapped up, Isaiah Mobley announced that he would test the NBA draft waters, but retain his college eligibility.

Even though both brothers head into this summer as potential draft prospects, their support for one another remains strong. During media availability at the NBA draft combine, Isaiah was asked about his brother, Evan's strengths, and he had nothing but glowing remarks.

Isaiah Mobley, NBA draft combine [USA TODAY]

"[He's] great defensively. Can guard just about all five positions. Freak athletically," Isaiah said of brother Evan. "Guy has ball skills, working on them. Trying to get bigger and stronger, but a smart defender so if a guy is bigger than him he can still guard. Really talented. Hard-working. He should do well in the league."

Similarly, Mobley told analyst Andy Katz, "[Evan] is an excellent player. I believe he can help any team in the league that takes him. His potential is tremendous, he is a great person both on and off the floor. They will get a responsible young man, who is only striving for greatness."

Isaiah Mobley, NBA draft combine [USA TODAY]

So what you can expect to see from each Mobley brother in the near future?

We already know that Evan will likely be a top-three pick, but one report said that the Detroit Pistons could be interested in selecting him. If Detroit picks the former Trojan, he would become the No. 1 overall pick this year. As for Isaiah, it appears his odds of returning to USC or entering the NBA draft are still split. However, he has certainly impressed thus far at the NBA draft combine, which could influence his decision to return to Southern California.

