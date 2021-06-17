Report Reveals 'Best Fit' for NBA Prospect Evan Mobley

Detroit could be the perfect place for Mobley to begin his professional career.

USC freshman Evan Mobley is projected to become a top-three pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mobley spent one season with the USC Trojans and helped the team achieve an Elite 8 appearance and a 25-8 overall record.

Mobley is unique because of his versatility and size. The 7-footer is agile but has good length and solid hand-eye coordination. He is an exceptional shot-blocker, averaging 2.9 blocks per game in college, and tallying a career-high of six blocks in three different games.

Although Mobley is young and can still develop physically, he has tremendous potential in the league.

So how does he fit in the NBA? NBCSports evaluated the former Trojan and highlighted the 'best fit' for his career long-term.

"Given very few teams have a shot-blocking big man with the upside and athleticism of Mobley, he would be a good fit for most. Even the Houston Rockets, who have Christian Wood, could justify taking him, especially now that Wood has become a reliable outside shooter. Imagine driving to the rim with those two ready to pounce.

The best fit among the teams at the top would probably be the Detroit Pistons, who had the second-worst record in the league and are tied for the best lottery odds. They have talent at a few different positions including at point guard with Killian Hayes, on the wing with Saddiq Bey and down low with Isaiah Stewart. Detroit was not a good team this season, but did have an average defense. Add a big-time rim-protector and maybe they can become elite on that end of the floor first before building out their offense.

Orlando and Cleveland would also make sense for Mobley. Both teams have loaded up on guards in recent drafts and could use a player like him to balance things out. The Thunder are just starting their rebuild and don't have many blue chips, but judging by the lineups they rolled out this season, they would like his length. The prospect of him developing alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is enticing.

Wherever he goes, Mobley is likely to be an early contributor on defense who will take some time to round out his offensive game. If developed correctly, he could be a special player because of his athleticism and basketball IQ."

----

You may also like:

[Expert Evaluates USC Football Commit Mykel Williams]

[Insider Makes Bold Prediction for Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com