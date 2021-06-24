Report Reveals Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Immediately Impact Lions' Offense

Detroit's newest rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to make serious impacts on the football field this fall. The former USC Trojan was drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, by the Lions at pick No. 112 overall.

Now there is no guarantee that St. Brown will become an instant starter for Detroit, but one report believes he should 'be able to contribute' a decent amount this season.

Jacob Schyvinck of Fansided's NFL Mock's writes:

"St. Brown’s skill set is one that can translate to nearly any offense, especially if his best projection is in the slot. He has a good route tree and crisp movement in his transitions through his break. St. Brown can make defenders miss after the catch and has the versatility to get some schemed touches. Despite his size, St. Brown makes plays at the catch point and is a threat in the red zone with his good body control.

All of this brings about the fact that St. Brown should be able to contribute in this Lions’ offense as an underneath/intermediate separator who has the ability to create after the catch. He won’t be a deep threat necessarily, but he brings red zone value as well. His jack-of-all-trades skill set is valuable here despite it not getting as much attention in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This isn’t to say that while starting spots could be up for grabs, St. Brown is going to light the league on fire for the Detroit Lions in his rookie campaign. But, Jared Goff will look to find security blankets in the offense, and there’s no reason that St. Brown can’t act as a “Robert Woods type” in Detroit for him. Williams and Perriman are truer deep threats, and it’s going to be between him and Cephus for that underneath/slot role."

St. Brown made the move to Michigan after the draft, and joined the Lions for mini camp. According to reports, the former Trojan played both outside and inside the slot during practice and was one of four players returning punts on special teams. The Lions intend to use St. Brown in many ways, as he showed his versatility and toughness during camp; which are both traits he embodied in college.

USC Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown finished his three-year college career with 178 receptions, for 2,270 yards (12.8 avg) and 16 touchdowns. His 16 touchdowns rank 11th on USC's career receptions list.

----

You may also like:

[USC LB Palaie Gaoteote IV Spotted Near Ohio State's Campus]

[13 USC Players Make Phil Steele's Preseason Pac-12 All Conference List]

[USC's Isaiah Jewett Concerned With 10-Page Paper Essay After Qualifying for Tokyo Olympics]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com