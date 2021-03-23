LIVE Game Thread: March Madness USC Trojans vs. Kansas Jayhawks
USC and Kansas will go head-to-head tonight in the Round of 32 for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16. Both teams are coming off wins, USC defeated Drake on Saturday 72-56 and Kansas defeated Eastern Washington 93-84.
- PREGAME -
The USC Trojans have arrived...
- Tip-off begins at 6:30 p.m. Pacific - Check back here for LIVE updates -
USC's starting lineup tonight includes Isaiah Mobley, Isaiah White, Tahj Eaddy, Drew Peterson, and Evan Mobley.
USC controls the tip
18:10 - Isaiah Mobley gets the scoring started with a three.
USC 3, Kansas 0
15:30 - Evan Mobley with the slam.
USC 5, Kansas 0
15:10 - Christian Braun breaks the scoring draught for the Jayhawks with a corner three.
USC 8, Kansas 3
Media Timeout 14:30
USC 8, Kansas 3
12:43 - Evan Mobley goes to work in the low post picking up two points, and forcing a Jayhawks timeout.
USC 12, Kansas 3
Media Timeout 11:57 - Trojans defense holding Jayhawks to 2-of-13 shooting.
USC 12, Kansas 3
11:07 - Evan Mobley gets fouled on the putback attempt. He goes 1-of-2 at the free throw line.
USC 13, Kansas 7
10:07 - Ethan Anderson absorbs the contact for an And-1 opportunity but can't convert at the free throw line.
USC 15, Kansas 7
8:09 - Ethan Anderson goes to the line for a 1-and-1 opportunity. He makes the first but misses the second.
USC 16, Kansas 10
Media Timeout - Trojans in control early.
USC 18, Kansas 10
6:07 - Isaiah Mobley drains his third three of the half to give the Trojans a nine-point lead.
USC 23, Kansas 14
4:45 - Evan Mobley rocks the rim on putback slam.
USC 27, Kansas 17
Media Timeout - Evan Mobley swats a shot before the commercial break. Trojans defense picking up the intensity.
USC 31, Kansas 21
1:55 - Isaiah Mobley is COOKING from three as he hits a step-back three for his fourth of the game.
USC 36, Kansas 21
0:42 - Chevez Goodwin punishes the Jayhawks inside to force another timeout.
USC 40, Kansas 21
