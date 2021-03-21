Three Things To Know: March Madness USC vs. Kansas

USC takes on Kansas at the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 22, 2021.

The Trojans showed up strong in Indianapolis on Saturday, and defeated the Drake Bulldogs 72-56 in a first round win. Andy Enfield's team will now advance to the next round and take on No. 3 Kansas on Monday.

The stakes are high as the winner of this matchup will advance and the loser will head home, but until tip-off begins, here are three things you need to know.

No. 1 HISTORY

The last time USC competed against Kansas was December 22, 2011. The Jayhawks defeated USC, 63-47. Historically, Kansas is 9-5 all-time in 14 contests against USC.

No. 2 RECORDS

Both teams are riding on some momentum coming off March Madness wins. USC defeated Drake, 72-56, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas defeated Eastern Washington, 93-84, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

USC holds an overall record of 23-7.

Kansas holds an overall record of 21-8.

USC is the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas is the No.3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 BETTING ODDS

Per FanDuel...

Moneyline: USC: (-118) | KU: (+100)

Spread: USC: -1.5 (-110) | KU: +1.5 (-110)

Total: 134.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

