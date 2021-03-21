Three Things To Know: March Madness USC vs. Kansas
The Trojans showed up strong in Indianapolis on Saturday, and defeated the Drake Bulldogs 72-56 in a first round win. Andy Enfield's team will now advance to the next round and take on No. 3 Kansas on Monday.
The stakes are high as the winner of this matchup will advance and the loser will head home, but until tip-off begins, here are three things you need to know.
No. 1 HISTORY
The last time USC competed against Kansas was December 22, 2011. The Jayhawks defeated USC, 63-47. Historically, Kansas is 9-5 all-time in 14 contests against USC.
No. 2 RECORDS
Both teams are riding on some momentum coming off March Madness wins. USC defeated Drake, 72-56, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas defeated Eastern Washington, 93-84, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.
USC holds an overall record of 23-7.
Kansas holds an overall record of 21-8.
USC is the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Kansas is the No.3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
No. 3 BETTING ODDS
Per FanDuel...
Moneyline: USC: (-118) | KU: (+100)
Spread: USC: -1.5 (-110) | KU: +1.5 (-110)
Total: 134.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
