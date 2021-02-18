Mobley Brothers Torch Arizona State For Seventh Straight Win

The Mobley brothers big second half propels USC (18-3) to a 71-89 win over Arizona State.

Not much defense played in the first half for either side. The paint was wide open for everyone, with players getting unresisting drives to the hoop; and if the lane wasn’t there, the three sure was.

Both teams made exactly six threes each, which is surprisingly rare for USC, who only averages 6.1 threes made per game. And each team was doing it efficiently, both making at least 60% of their shots.

Remy Martin and Kimani Lawrence each reached double-figure scoring before the half. They combined for 25 points (four threes total) on an impressive 10-of-18 shoots. But the Trojans had a nearly identical response. Tahj Eaddy and Isaiah Mobley combined for 24 points (four threes total) on 10-of-17 shooting.

Basically, if you took a shot in the first half, you were more than likely to make it.

In the second half the Arizona State Sun Devils [outside of Remy Martin] cooled off considerably. Arizona State only made nine field goals with Martin accounting for six of them. After being highly efficient in the first half, the Sun Devils struggled to create and make open shots later in the game.

Two players who did not struggle in the second half were the Mobley brothers. Evan Mobley nearly racked up a triple-double on the night with 22 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on 9-of-11 shooting.

Anytime Arizona State came with a double-team, Evan Mobley was able to make the pass on-time and on-target. His brother, Isaiah Mobley, did earn himself a double-double, however, torching every undersized big on the floor en-route to scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

In his postgame presser, coach Andy Enfield discussed how rare it is to have so many skilled bigs on the roster, “Isaiah and Evan are both really good passers, Chevez [Goodwin] has really improved as well. So it is a nice luxury to have. Because if you do play two true big-men at the same time they need to space the floor, and be able to read the defense and pass the ball at the appropriate time, so we are very fortunate.”

The Mobley brothers will look to continue exerting their dominance on Pac-12 competition when they defend their home court on Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats (14-7).

