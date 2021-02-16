Evan Mobley Wins Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week For Sixth Time

The accolades keep piling up for Evan Mobley with another Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week honor.

Evan Mobley picks up his sixth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award (Feb. 8-14).

This is the second time this season Mobley has won the award in back-to-back weeks; the other time he repeated was the second and third weeks of the year. His six Freshman of the Week honors extend his conference record even further, and it doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down anytime soon.

Mobley is coming off a sweep of the Washington schools where he averaged a monstrous 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 blocks and 2.0 assists.

His defense in both games was otherworldly. You saw the trepidation in the opponents eyes when they drove to the paint, only to be denied by a 7-foot behemoth. In the game against Washington State, the amount of shots he blocked is the same as the amount of Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors he’s accumulated - six.

On the season, the young freshman has put up an impressive stat-line of 16.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.15 blocks per game. Mobley’s 63 blocks is creeping close to the all-time freshman record (76) set by Onyeka Okongwu last season.

The accolades have been piling up all year for the consensus top-3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

His list includes being named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, the 2021 NABC Player of the Year Watch List, the 2021 Naismith Trophy Watch List, a 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award finalist, a Naismith Defensive Player of the Award Watch List finalist. Just last week, he was named to the Naismith Trophy Mid-Season Team, which is a list of 30 student-athletes who are the current front-runners for the Player of the Year award.

If 17th ranked USC keeps climbing, expect the awards to keep coming for the talented Evan Mobley.

