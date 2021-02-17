NFL Rookie Highlights: Check Out Michael Pittman Jr.'s Insane One-Handed Catch

The Colts rookie finished the 2020 season with 40 receptions, 503 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Michael Pittman Jr. may have just wrapped up his rookie season in Indy, but there is no slowing down this powerful and fast wide receiver. The Indianapolis Colts posted a rookie highlight reel from Pittman Jr. on twitter, showcasing some of his best moments this past season.

The Colts rookie finished the 2020 season with 40 receptions, 503 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Towards the end of the season, general manager Chris Ballard spoke highly of Pittman Jr.'s potential in the league.

“If Pittman doesn’t get hurt, I think we’re talking about him in a totally different vein, because he was really coming on,” Ballard said in a press conference.

“That was a significant injury he had, and he bounced back from it, and I think you started to see his talent more toward the end of the season. We think he’s got really good upside.”

Pittman Jr. suffered a serious leg injury in September. Following the Colts victory over the New York Jets [36-7], Pittman Jr. was sent to the hospital for leg compartment syndrome. Pittman Jr. ended up on the Colts injury reserve list following a visit to the hospital and had surgery to repair his medical issue.

However, when Pittman Jr. returned late in the season, he began to show his worth, connecting well with QB Philip Rivers and executing on his routes. During the Colts playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, the former USC wideout even had five receptions for 90 yards. During the Colts matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Pittman Jr. scored his one and only touchdown of the season.

Now, it is no surprise that once Pittman Jr. fully recovered from his injury, he became a solid playmaker for Indianapolis. Taking a look at his accomplishments at USC, he was destined for greatness at the next level.

"Pittman was a legitimate contributor for three of the four years he played at USC. His senior year, though, stood out as his breakout season. He was a near-unanimous All American Second Team selection in 2019. In the same year, he was a near-unanimous All-Pac 12 First Team selection and was named to the coaches’ All-Pac 12 Second Team as a special teams player. Pittman was also a finalist for the 2019 Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver."

There is no doubt that Pittman Jr. has yet to reach his full potential in the NFL, and based on what he was able to accomplish at the collegiate level, the future looks bright for this former USC WR.

TO WATCH: Michael Pittman Jr.'s rookie highlights click the video above

-----

You may also like:

[USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker To Colts?]

[USC Hoops Defeats Washington State]

[J.J. Watt Released by Houston, Are Watson and Darnold Next?]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com