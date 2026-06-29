How the NCAA’s New Eligibility Rule Reshapes USC Women’s Basketball

College basketball is entering a new era. Beginning with the 2026-27 academic year, the NCAA has permanently benched the traditional, complicated redshirt system. In its place is an age-based rule known as "5-for-5": student-athletes receive five full seasons of competition to use within a continuous five-year eligibility window from the moment they enroll.

Student-athletes now receive exactly five full seasons of competition to use within a rigid five-year window that triggers upon full-time enrollment or turning 19. The clock runs continuously and completely eliminates the traditional medical redshirts or hardship waivers.

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

No more sit-out strategies, no more medical waiver lawsuits, and no more burning redshirts. For coach Lindsay Gottlieb and the USC Trojans, this streamlined approach changes the game.

Where every USC Trojans player stands under the new ruling:

JuJu Watkins | Senior | 2 Seasons Remaining

The absolute face of college basketball sits in an interesting position under the new framework. After breaking the national freshman scoring record in 2023-24 and dominating in 2024-25, Watkins redshirted the 2025-26 season due to injury. Under the old rules, she would have had two seasons left to play after missing her junior year, and she will have two seasons left with her five-year clock officiall starting during the 2023-24 season.

However, Watkins likely declares for the WNBA Draft after the upcoming season.

Michigan Wolverines guard Jordan Hobbs (10) takes a charge from USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Laura Williams | Redshirt Sophomore | 3 Seasons Remaining

Williams redshirted her first year on campus (2024-25) with an injury before playing heavy minutes last season. Having used 1 of her allowed seasons under the old framework, she had 3 playing years left. Under the new system, her continuous clock runs through 2028-29, aligning perfectly to give her 3 seasons left on the court.

Pania Davis | Senior | 2 Seasons Remaining

Davis played two seasons in junior college and one at Florida State. Under the old rules, having logged 3 seasons of play, she would be entering her final year of eligibility. Instead, she gets to play out both of her 2 remaining clock years for the Trojans.

Feb 15, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Elif Istanbulluoglu (11) posts up against Florida State Seminoles center Pania Davis (24) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 88-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Saniyah Hall | Freshman | 5 Seasons Remaining

Arriving as ESPN’s top-ranked high school player in the country, Hall has a full five-year runway. Her clock activates this season, meaning she can compete in five consecutive, uninterrupted seasons of college basketball through 2030-31.

Sara Okeke | Freshman | 5 Seasons Remaining

The highly accomplished international prospect out of Spain joins her classmate with a maximum eligibility slate. Just like Hall, Okeke's continuous five-year window begins in the upcoming season.

Sitaya Fagan | Freshman | 4 Seasons Remaining

Fagan joined the program early as a January 2026 enrollee to train with the team before making her official fall debut. Because she enrolled full-time during the 2025-26 academic calendar, her five-year clock technically started a beat earlier than the other freshmen. Having used zero seasons of active competition while training, she has four years left on her clock and can play in all four of them.

Jazzy Davidson | Sophomore | 4 Seasons Remaining

The reigning National Freshman of the Year started all 32 games last season. Under the old rules, she would have had 3 seasons of eligibility left. Under the new 5-for-5 system, she has 4 years left on her clock and is permitted to play in all 4 of them.

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11) shoots over Clemson Tigers forward Raven Thompson (32) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Kennedy Smith | Junior | 3 Seasons Remaining

Smith has played two complete seasons for USC since arriving in 2024-25.Instead of having only 2 playing seasons left under the old rules, she gains a 3rd season on the court to match her 3 remaining clock years.

Rian Forestier | Junior | 3 Seasons Remaining

Forestier entered college in 2024-25 and has logged two active seasons. Rather than being limited to two remaining playing years, she can now maximize her remaining 3 clock years entirely on the hardwood.

Ryann Bennett | Junior | 3 Seasons Remaining

The high-scoring transfer from UC Davis spent the last two seasons lighting up the Big West Conference. Her clock started two years ago, meaning she enters Los Angeles with 3 years left on her clock. Thanks to the 5-for-5 overhaul, she can play all 3 of those seasons in the cardinal and gold rather than being limited to just two.

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