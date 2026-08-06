USC Trojans Announce Opponents For Acrisure Series

For the second time in the last three seasons under coach Eric Musselman, the USC Trojans men’s basketball team is set to compete in the Acrisure Series.

On Thursday, the Trojans officially revealed their two opponents for the series set to be held in Palm Desert, California, from Nov. 25-26. The Trojans will tip off the series against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT and play the Utah State Aggies on Nov. 26 at 11:00 a.m. PT. Both games will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

USC Trojans 2026-27 Season Outlook

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans enter the 2026-27 season with high expectations, and a strong performance in the series in non-conference play will help them get off to another great start. Before struggling throughout Big Ten play last season, the Trojans went undefeated in non-conference play. This included winning the Maui Invitational for the first time in program history.

This season’s non-conference slate is expected to be a little tougher for the Trojans, as in addition to their two games in the series against South Carolina and Utah State, USC will also face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a neutral-site game on Dec. 13 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah State and Texas Tech made the NCAA Tournament last season and won a game before falling in the Round of 32. Entering their third season under Musselman, the Trojans look to reach the tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

Last season, the Trojans came up short again as notable injuries and a lack of depth at guard led to USC finishing the season on an eight-game losing streak, posting a final record of 18-14 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten play.

Key Returners For Trojans

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering this season, the Trojans have the talent to be a top team in the Big Ten and break their streak of missing the tournament. Highlighting the Trojans' roster is the return of guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas.

Both players are back at full strength and look to form one of the top backcourts in the Big Ten this season. Arenas returns to the Trojans fresh off a promising start to his USC career that began in mid-January. In 14 games played last season with the Trojans, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rice returns to Los Angeles after his first season with the Trojans was cut short due to a right shoulder injury that he suffered in the Maui Invitational. Even in the six games that he played with the Trojans, Rice showcased his potential as a leader for USC, averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. Now imagine what Rice can do in a full season with the Trojans as he leads USC’s backcourt.

Another key returner to watch out for the Trojans is Jacob Cofie, who in his first season proved to be a reliable forward and solid rim protector, averaging 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

USC’s Transfer Portal and Recruiting Additions Set to Be X-Factors

Jan 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) is introduced before a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The additions in the transfer portal and the Trojans' impressive 2026 recruiting class could be the biggest x-factor in USC’s success throughout the 2026-27 season. Incoming transfer portal players for the Trojans include former Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis, Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox, and UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe.

The Trojans received unfortunate injury news surrounding Reibe recently as the former Huskies center underwent surgery on his right foot and is out for the foreseeable future. Reibe re-aggravated a previous foot injury that he suffered last season with the Huskies during their national championship game run.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) dunks the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans 2026 recruiting class also provides promise for the future of Musselman’s USC basketball program. Five-star forward Christian Collins, along with four-star center Darius Ratliff and forward Adonis Ratliff, are set to arrive in Los Angeles this fall. All three players were named McDonald’s All-Americans.

As the season progresses, it'll be interesting to watch the impact these three talented recruits can have on the Trojans, as their development and talent could be massive if USC makes the tournament.

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