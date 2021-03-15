March Madness: LOOK USC Arrives In Indy

The countdown to the big dance begins and the Trojans have officially arrived in Indianapolis.

Star freshman Evan Mobley, redshirt senior Tahj Eaddy, and sophomore Ethan Anderson were all photographed masked up, getting off a plane in rainy Indianapolis on Monday afternoon.

As the Trojans settle in, they will prepare to play the winner of the Drake vs. Wichita State game, which will be played on Thursday. Although USC doesn't know who their opponent will be, their tip-off time has been confirmed.

The NCAA announced that USC will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday. The game will air on TNT, with Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce calling the game.

USC is slated as the six-seed in the West region, which has the No.1 overall seed in the tournament, [26-0] Gonzaga. The Trojans will make their 18th appearance at the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, since their last appearance in 2017.

Although Troys opponent isn't solidified just quite yet, Andy Enfield and his team are fired up to play.

"I know nothing about either team," head coach Andy Enfield said. "I just know both teams had incredible seasons. Both of them are tremendous teams, and we will try to get at it tonight [Sunday] and do a little more research."

If the Trojans win their first matchup on Saturday, they will advance to play the winner of No. 3-seeded Kansas vs. No. 14-seeded Eastern Washington on Monday, March 22.

