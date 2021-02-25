Pac-12 Announces Basketball Tournament Attendance Updates

The Pac-12 Women's and Men's Basketball Tournaments to allow families of student-athletes to attend.

The Pac-12 has released an update on attendance policy for the Pac-12 Basketball Tournaments.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Pac-12 announced on Twitter that families of student-athletes will be allowed to attend the Women's and Men's basketball tournaments in Las Vegas, NV, as long as the Las Vegas public health authorities approve.

The announcement also noted that the general public fans will not be able to attend at this time.

Per the Pac-12, "Consistent with the Pac-12 attendance policy previously approved by our CEO group, we are very pleased to confirm that pending approval from Las Vegas public health authorities, we will be able to welcome student-athlete family members to attend our upcoming Pac-12 Women's and Men's Basketball Tournaments. In accordance with our policy general public fans will not be able to attend."

The Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament will take place March 3rd-March 7th at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

The Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament will take place March 10th-13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The first three rounds of the women's tournament will be broadcast live across Pac-12 Networks and the title game will be aired on ESPN2.

The Men's tournament will be aired live on Pac-12 Networks and ESPN. Additional coverage of both tournaments can be streamed on Pac-12.com and the "Pac-12 Now" app. Both tournaments will be presented by New York Life.

The USC Mens Basketball team (19-4) is currently ranked No. 19 nationally, and No. 1 in the Pac-12.

The USC Women's Basketball team (10-10) will play their final regular season game on Friday, February 26th against the UCLA Bruins.

Both teams will attend the tournament over the next two weeks.

