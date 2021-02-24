FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Football Star Reggie Bush Tweets Encouraging Words Following Tiger Woods Accident

Several celebrities offered words of support and encouragement following Tiger Woods gruesome car crash.
Author:
Publish date:

Pro golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a horrific car accident on Tuesday morning. First responders rushed to the scene after a single-vehicle rollover crash occurred said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Villanueva said that Woods "[vehicle] crossed the center divider, to the point that it rested several hundred feet away so obviously that indicates they were going at a relatively -- a greater speed than normal. However, because it is downhill, it slopes and it also curves," said the Sheriff. "That area has a high frequency of accidents. It’s not uncommon."

Woods was rushed to the hospital following his accident and taken into surgery. His agent Mark Steinberg said, "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

After the devastating news broke, several sports stars took to Twitter to share their words of encouragement for the 45 year old golfer.

Reggie Bush "We praying for you @TigerWoods bounce back champ!"

Justin Thomas "Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon !!!"

Alex Rodriguez "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family."

Magic Johnson "Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery"

Baker Mayfield "Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery"

Michael Phelps "Prayers for @TigerWoods"

-----

You may also like:

[READ: Michael Pittman Jr. Keeps No.11, Sorry Carson Wentz]

[Several USC Players Grace PFF Top NFL Draft Prospect 300 List]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Screen Shot 2021-02-23 at 4.34.35 PM
Football

Football Star Reggie Bush Tweets Encouraging Words Following Tiger Woods Accident

USATSI_15277641
Football

NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah “Loves” USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

USATSI_15332238
Recruiting

Is Landing Elite 2022 Mississippi RB Realistic For USC?

USATSI_15614133
Basketball

USC Trojans Lead Wire-To-Wire For Blowout Win Over The Oregon Ducks

Screen Shot 2021-01-06 at 5.22.44 PM
Football

Former USC Teammate Michael Pittman Jr. Discusses Sam Darnold's NFL Future

Screen Shot 2021-02-22 at 12.57.00 PM
Football

Michael Pittman Jr. Recounts Jersey Discussion With Carson Wentz

USATSI_15332234
Football

How Many USC Players Graced PFF's Top 300 NFL Draft Prospect List?

Kyion_Grayes
Recruiting

Does USC Remain in the Race For ELITE 2022 Arizona WR?