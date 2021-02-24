Football Star Reggie Bush Tweets Encouraging Words Following Tiger Woods Accident

Pro golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a horrific car accident on Tuesday morning. First responders rushed to the scene after a single-vehicle rollover crash occurred said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Villanueva said that Woods "[vehicle] crossed the center divider, to the point that it rested several hundred feet away so obviously that indicates they were going at a relatively -- a greater speed than normal. However, because it is downhill, it slopes and it also curves," said the Sheriff. "That area has a high frequency of accidents. It’s not uncommon."

Woods was rushed to the hospital following his accident and taken into surgery. His agent Mark Steinberg said, "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

After the devastating news broke, several sports stars took to Twitter to share their words of encouragement for the 45 year old golfer.

Reggie Bush "We praying for you @TigerWoods bounce back champ!"

Justin Thomas "Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon !!!"

Alex Rodriguez "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family."

Magic Johnson "Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery"

Baker Mayfield "Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery"

Michael Phelps "Prayers for @TigerWoods"

