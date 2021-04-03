Can UCLA Defeat Gonzaga Despite USC's Unsuccessful Attempt?

Report details the best-case scenario for UCLA to advance past the Final Four.

The race to the 2021 Men's NCAA National Championship is officially underway, as UCLA, Gonzaga, Houston, and Baylor compete in the Final Four on Saturday with a mission to advance forward.

Gonzaga is coming off a win over the USC Trojans, after dominating on all cylinders Tuesday night for a 85-66 victory. But this W was expected as the Bulldogs were favored to win the Elite 8 matchup.

The No. 1 overall seed in March Madness [Gonzaga] is the all-around favorite to win-it-all this year, so where does this leave UCLA?

The Bruins are riding on tremendous momentum after defeating Michigan in a slim 51-49 victory.

The Bruins have won all five games played in the NCAA Tournament against Michigan State, BYU, ACU, Alabama, and Michigan. Two of these games [Michigan State and Michigan] were close victories for the Bruins, with UCLA winning by a six point margin or less over their competition.

The No. 11 seed is the second team to ever go from the First Four to the Final Four, but many believe their journey could end tonight.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeny details the best-case scenario for UCLA if they want to advance past the Final Four round.

"The best-case for UCLA against Gonzaga is simply being in the game with a chance to win in the closing minutes. How can the Bruins get to that point? They’ll need the trio of Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell to play near-perfect basketball. The three-point shot can be a great equalizer in a game like this, and Juzang, Jaquez, Jules Bernard and David Singleton have all had bright moments from deep in this tournament. Meanwhile UCLA somehow controls the tempo, forces Gonzaga to execute in the half court, and doesn’t give up the backbreaking 10–0 run. If the Bruins do all those things, they have a chance. Of course, all that is easier said than done."

The odds are not aligned in UCLA's favor, as many believe Gonzaga will come out dominant and crush the Pac-12 Bruins.

Moneyline: UCLA: (+750) | GONZ: (-1200)

Spread: UCLA: +14 (-106) | GONZ: -14 (-116)

Total: 146.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

* per FanDuel

March Madness can be an unpredictable setting, however, UCLA has done well late in games, making big plays and executing when it has mattered the most.

Tenacity, talent, hard work, and maybe a little bit of luck, has gotten the Bruins this far. Now fans will have to wait and see if UCLA can indeed pull off the upset win that USC failed to do.

LOOKING AHEAD...

The winner of the UCLA vs. Gonzaga Final Four matchup will advance to the final round of March Madness and play the Houston Cougars or Baylor Bears.

[HOW TO WATCH: UCLA vs. GONZAGA]

-----

-----

