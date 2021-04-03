How To Watch: UCLA Bruins vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Following a complete smackdown over USC on Tuesday [85-66] the Gonzaga Bulldogs advanced to the Final Four, leaving Andy Enfield and his Trojans behind. 

Powerhouse Gonzaga who holds the No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament, will now take on Pac-12 foe the UCLA Bruins in the semifinal round, after the Bruins slim victory over the Michigan Wolverines 51-49 in the Elite Eight.

There is no doubt that the Pac-12 conference has stunned analysts and fans with the success they have endured during March Madness. But is their luck and talent enough to carry them all the way to the end?

- HOW TO WATCH -

Teams: UCLA Bruins vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Seeding: UCLA No. 11 vs. Gonzaga No. 1

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021

Time: 5:34 p.m. PST /8:34 p.m. EST

Network: CBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live 

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Round: Final Four

UCLA Record: 22-9 Overall 

Gonzaga Record: 30-0 Overall

Moneyline: UCLA: (+750) | GONZ: (-1200)

Spread: UCLA: +14 (-106) | GONZ: -14 (-116)

Total: 146.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

* per FanDuel 

Fun Fact: UCLA will become the fifth 11-seed to play in the Final Four on Saturday. The last time these two teams met was December 12, 2015. The Bruins defeated Gonzaga, 71-66.

