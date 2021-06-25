Report: Detroit Pistons Interested in USC's Evan Mobley

Detroit will explore all options before selecting the No. 1 overall pick.

If you thought Cade Cunningham [Oklahoma State] was a lock to go No. 1 in the 2021 NBA Draft, think again.

According to league sources close to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, Evan Mobley [USC] and Jalen Green, are being seriously considered by the Detroit Pistons.

"At the moment, Detroit’s decision on which player to draft at No. 1 appears less clear-cut than some might have expected," said Woo.

"Based on some of the chatter I heard over the course of this season, there was enough love for Cade Cunningham atop the draft that he felt easy to pencil in, regardless of who won the lottery.

That no longer appears to be the case. In addition to Cunningham, league sources expect USC’s Evan Mobley and G League Ignite’s Jalen Green to receive serious consideration from the Pistons’ front office, led by general manager Troy Weaver. The strong sense I’ve gotten is that Detroit will explore all its options before committing one way or another, and that the decision on who to take is far from a done deal."

Evan Mobley (USA TODAY)

Woo believes Weaver will have a heavy influence in who Detroit selects No. 1 overall.

"Weaver is also known as a believer in the value of bigs in the modern NBA, and was widely thought to be bullish on James Wiseman entering last year’s draft. Some around the league think he may ultimately favor Mobley’s versatility and defensive prowess. Others have pointed to Green, a high-upside scorer, as an ideal fit for Detroit’s roster. Nobody knows exactly what they’re thinking yet, but many in the know have cautioned to expect the unexpected."

Mobley spent one season with the USC Trojans. During his time in Southern California he averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game. He was 57.8 percent shooting from the field, 69.4 percent shooting from the free throw line, and 30 percent shooting from three-point range.

Evan Mobley (USA TODAY)

The USC product is already a consensus top-three pick, but could pull off the No. 1 overall selection, if he can impress Weaver and Detroit's front office before July.

----

You may also like:

[Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Immediately Impact Lions' Offense]

[USC's Isaiah Jewett Concerned With 10-Page Paper Essay After Qualifying for Tokyo Olympics]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com