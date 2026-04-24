UCLA Bruins May Have Revealed Perfect Transfer Portal Target for USC Trojans

The transfer portal just got a late entry that may be the perfect fit for the USC Trojans. Baylor Bears star forward Tounde Yessoufou entered the portal just hours before the deadline, keeping his NBA Draft options open while quietly reshaping the college landscape.

The California native is already being linked back to the West Coast, with the UCLA Bruins emerging as a program to watch. But if when zooming out and looking at roster construction, timeline and fit, this situation could be perfect for the Trojans to swoop in a sway him away from their crosstwon rivals.

What Yessoufou Brings to the Table

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) shoots a free throw during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Yessoufou produced like a veteran from day one at Baylor. He averaged 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds as a true freshman while starting all 34 games. His efficiency inside the arc and ability to play downhill made him one of the most dynamic transition scorers in the country.

The jumper still needs work (29.3 percent from three), but that’s not what defines his value right now. He thrives attacking the rim, finishing through contact, and creating chaos defensively with his athleticism and motor. At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, he already has an NBA-ready frame.

The more honest evaluation is that he’s not a polished shot creator yet. He benefits from structure. Put him next to facilitators and other scoring threats, and his game becomes cleaner and more efficient. That’s where fit matters more than brand name.

Why UCLA Isn’t the Answer

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA makes sense on the surface. It’s a familiar West Coast option and was involved during his high school recruitment. But the current roster trajectory raises real questions.

The Bruins are coming off of significant losses, including key players like senior forward Tyler Bilodeau, senior guard Donovan Dent and senior guard Skyy Clark due to ineligibility. They also recently missed out on two major transfer portal targets in NC State transfer Matt Able who chose North Carolina and Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell who chose Duke.

The Bruins are not devoid of direction, with a few key contributors from last year's team like sophomore guard Trent Perry returning. But the recent strikeouts on big name transfers does signal that UCLA has had issues closing the deal on high-profile recruits.

Jan 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) dribbles against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jalen Celestine (32) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

More importantly, for a player like Yessoufou with NBA aspirations, the development curve matters. For USC, Eric Musselman has a track record of helping perimeter players get to the league and get drafted high in the lottery like Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black who was taken 6th overall in 2023. Musselman is once again building a defensive-oriented ecosystem that could favor Yessoufou if he returns college for his sophomore year to improve his draft stock.

Mick Cronin, on the other hand, has not produced a lottery pick in his seven-year tenure with the Bruins. The closest was Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez in 2023, who was taken 18th. The results between the two speak for themselves.

Why USC is the Perfect Landing Spot

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beyond what Musselman can do for Tounde Yessoufou from a coaching perspective, the roster build also warrants him giving USC a look. After a slow start to the offseason, the Trojans are quickly building momentum.

USC will be getting key pieces in senior guard Rodney Rice and junior forward Jacob Cofie back from last year's team. They also have made waves in the transfer portal landing Colgate transfer Jalen Cox, Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis and UConn transfer Eric Reibe. But within all of this roster building, USC still has a clear positional need at small forward, creating the perfect opportunity for Yessoufou.

Beyond Cofie, the depth at small forward is lacking. The only other small forward currently on the roster is junior Brit Burden who appeared in a mere two games last season, leaving a lot of questions about his upside.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Yessoufou would walk into a defined role as a play finisher, transition scorer, and defensive weapon. Surrounded by facilitators and other young scoring talent like Alijah Arenas if he returns and incoming five-star power forward Christian Collins, he wouldn’t need to force offense. He could refine his strengths instead of compensating for weaknesses.

Under coach Musselman, who prioritizes defense, Yessoufou would be rewarded for his upside and motor. Rewards that will allow him to once again shine in front of NBA scouts and do so in a winning environment.

UCLA may be making early headlines as his top destination. But if he's looking to come back to the West Coast to get better, he may want to take a visit to USC, a team that's quietly building themselves into a real Big Ten contender.

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