Notre Dame Football Fills Future Schedule Signaling End to Historic USC Series
Notre Dame announced Monday a two-game football series with BYU for 2026 and ’27, an interesting but fairly benign development on the face of it. But when viewed within the totality of the Fighting Irish’s future schedules, it likely spells the end—or at least an interruption—to the annual series with USC.
Notre Dame will play at BYU in 2026 and the Cougars will visit the Irish in ’27. Given that, the math is problematic for fitting in a 97th game against the Trojans in what has been one of the most historically significant and beloved rivalries in college football. Aside from the pandemic season of 2020, Notre Dame and USC have played each other since 1946 in a matchup that often has impacted the national championship race.
The two schools have been at loggerheads trying to extend the contract on the series, which expired this season. Citing the demands of cross-country travel as a member of the Big Ten, USC has pushed to move the matchup to the front of the schedule—either as a Week Zero game in August, or during the first three weeks before the Trojans enter conference play. While expressing a desire to keep the game in its traditional place on the schedule—mid-October when it is contested in South Bend, and Thanksgiving weekend when contested in Los Angeles—Notre Dame has been open to discussing different dates.
Ultimately, though, this appears to be a strong signal that USC–Notre Dame is on the rocks and off the schedule for the time being.
The Irish have already been lining up other marquee nonconference opponents for future seasons. In addition to the usual slate of Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and now BYU, Notre Dame is scheduled to play Wisconsin and Michigan State next year. The 2027 slate includes Auburn, Purdue and Michigan State, plus the beginning of a long-term home-and-home agreement with Clemson. There are games against Texas in 2028 and ’29.
Given the games against BYU, Auburn and Texas, it seems possible that the earliest Notre Dame and USC could resume playing each other is 2030.
Notre Dame leads the all-time series against USC, 53-38-5. The Irish have won the last three, and seven of the last eight.
