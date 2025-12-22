SI

Notre Dame Football Fills Future Schedule Signaling End to Historic USC Series

The Fighting Irish will play BYU the next two seasons with other marquee opponents already on the books until 2030.

Pat Forde

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love runs with the ball against USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald during their game this season.
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love runs with the ball against USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald during their game this season. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Notre Dame announced Monday a two-game football series with BYU for 2026 and ’27, an interesting but fairly benign development on the face of it. But when viewed within the totality of the Fighting Irish’s future schedules, it likely spells the end—or at least an interruption—to the annual series with USC.

Notre Dame will play at BYU in 2026 and the Cougars will visit the Irish in ’27. Given that, the math is problematic for fitting in a 97th game against the Trojans in what has been one of the most historically significant and beloved rivalries in college football. Aside from the pandemic season of 2020, Notre Dame and USC have played each other since 1946 in a matchup that often has impacted the national championship race.

The two schools have been at loggerheads trying to extend the contract on the series, which expired this season. Citing the demands of cross-country travel as a member of the Big Ten, USC has pushed to move the matchup to the front of the schedule—either as a Week Zero game in August, or during the first three weeks before the Trojans enter conference play. While expressing a desire to keep the game in its traditional place on the schedule—mid-October when it is contested in South Bend, and Thanksgiving weekend when contested in Los Angeles—Notre Dame has been open to discussing different dates.

Ultimately, though, this appears to be a strong signal that USC–Notre Dame is on the rocks and off the schedule for the time being.

The Irish have already been lining up other marquee nonconference opponents for future seasons. In addition to the usual slate of Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and now BYU, Notre Dame is scheduled to play Wisconsin and Michigan State next year. The 2027 slate includes Auburn, Purdue and Michigan State, plus the beginning of a long-term home-and-home agreement with Clemson. There are games against Texas in 2028 and ’29.

Given the games against BYU, Auburn and Texas, it seems possible that the earliest Notre Dame and USC could resume playing each other is 2030.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series against USC, 53-38-5. The Irish have won the last three, and seven of the last eight.

PAT FORDE

Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the College Football Enquirer podcast and is a football analyst on the Big Ten Network. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

