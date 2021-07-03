USC Athlete Joins Barstool Athletics After Founder Dave Portnoy Admits: 'No Clue What We Are Doing'

"Barstool Athletes Inc. is the most barstool thing ever. No thought put into it," said Portnoy.

Barstool Sports is the latest company to jump on the NIL bandwagon.

On Thursday the NCAA's NIL laws went into effect, which means student athletes can now capitalize on their own name, image and likeness. Barstool Sports announced their own NCAA marketing firm, Barstool Athletics on July 1, and have already signed several college athletes.

Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy posted a video on social media, Thursday afternoon announcing Barstool Athletics and explained how the idea came to fruition.

"I didn't give it a ton of thought, until a couple of hours ago when Adelaide Halverson, she is a volleyball player [from] Jacksonville State DM'd me. She was like 'Yo I want to be the first Barstool Athlete."

Portnoy said, "I'm in, I don't even know what that means but I'm in."

After Halverson joined the Barstool team, dozens of division one athletes across the country reached out to Portnoy and Barstool Sports with interest in signing with the new agency. Drew Peterson, USC junior guard was included in this group.

Peterson is 6-8, 195-pounds, and transferred to USC from Rice with two seasons of eligibility beginning with the 2020-21 season. During USC's Elite 8 run he appeared in 33 games and had a field goal percentage of 42.4%, three point percentage of 38.5%, and free throw percentage of 70.1%.

Peterson will now work with Barstool Athletics to land marketing deals related to his own name, image and likeness off the basketball court.

USC Guard Drew Peterson [USA TODAY]

Portnoy admitted that the company has "no clue what's happening" despite signing several NCAA athletes across the country. However, according to reports, Barstool's 2019 revenue totaled $100 million, so needless to say they know how to operate a successful business.

Athletes who are interested in becoming a Barstool Athlete can fill out an application here:

