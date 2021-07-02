22' USC QB Commit Devin Brown Reveals Recruitment Is Closed

22' quarterback commit Devin Brown is all-in on USC.

All Trojans caught up with the Arizona gunslinger at the Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals and Brown confirmed that he is still sold on the Trojans.

"I'm all in. I'm not going anywhere else. No visits, nothing, [I'm] not talking to any other coaches."

Brown committed to USC in September 2020, despite having offers from 10 other schools. He is currently the only quarterback committed for USC's 2022 class. The 6'3", 189-pound superstar solidified an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals and is currently competing against some of the top talents in the country including Ty Simpson [Alabama commit] and Malik Murphy [Texas commit].

After an impressive performance at the Elite 11 Regionals in Houston, Brown has carried over the momentum into the Elite 11 Finals. Here is SI All-American's evaluation of the talented QB during the event's first two days at Mira Costa High School.

Day 1

Devin Brown had a very impressive Houston regional, and continued that momentum into the finals, where he challenged for a top ranking on the first day of camp. Brown looked poised and consistent, and showed great zip on the ball throughout the event. His mechanics are sound, and he shows impressive footwork, including when throwing on the run, where he was also as solid on the run as anyone else in the competition.

Day 2

USC’s Devin Brown entered the Elite 11 finals as one of the most underrated signal-callers in the 2022 class, and on Thursday, he showed exactly why he should be considered near the top of the group. Brown’s final score of 52 and 13 perfect throws were impressive enough, but he was also one of the few quarterbacks of the day to score a perfect throw on the final throw and perhaps toughest throw of the day -- the deep slant.

22' QB Devin Brown, Elite 11 Finals, Los Angeles Calif.

Brown is the No. 22 quarterback overall according to 247Sports. He is excited about a future with the Trojans and trajectory of the program.

Brown, formerly played football at Queen Creek High School in Arizona but will move to Utah and play his senior season at Corner Canyon in Draper, Utah. Corner Canyon is the former home of USC freshman QB Jaxson Dart.

