NFL Stars Rip NCAA Over Reggie Bush's Vacated Heisman: 'Enough is Enough'

Media personalities and former NFL players call for the reinstatement of Bush's Heisman Trophy.

Reggie Bush wants his Heisman Trophy back.

The former USC running back took to social media on Thursday to announce his wish to have "the reinstatement of [his] college records and the return of [his] Heisman" award after the NCAA announced that college athletes could benefit off their name, image and likeness starting July 1.

[READ: Reggie Bush Blasts NCAA and Heisman Trust]

In 2010, Bush became disassociated from USC for 10 years and had his Heisman vacated after it was revealed that he and his family received improper benefits during his college career.

Now that the NCAA has officially changed the landscape for college sports, many agree with Bush's plea, and stand behind the All-Pro. Several NFL stars and media personalities spoke out on Twitter, calling out the NCAA to make things right.

San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle

Former NFL Star Desmond Howard

Former USC QB Matt Leinart

Former Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel

FOX Sports Host Emmanuel Acho

FOX Sports Bet Analyst Clay Travis

Former NFL Star Darius Butler

PFF College

ESPN Analyst Jay Bilas

[WATCH: REGGIE BUSH NAMED CFB HOF NOMINEE]

----

