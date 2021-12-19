USC Men's Basketball Pause Game Activities Following COVID-19 Outbreak

USC men's basketball has paused game activities due to confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Trojans program. Troy's upcoming game against Oklahoma State in the Compete 4 Cause Classic (Dec. 21) has been canceled.

"The non-conference game will not be rescheduled," USC Athletics wrote in a press release.

"USC's priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone associated with its men's basketball program. Accordingly, USC's team activities have been paused, and the status of future games is to be determined."

This season Andy Enfield has led the Trojans to a 12-0 overall record, and No. 1 ranking in the Pac-12 conference. The team defeated Georgia Tech on Saturday (Dec. 18), 67-53.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube