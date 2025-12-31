One Bright Spot For USC Following Alamo Bowl Loss vs. TCU

The USC Trojans fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 30-27 in overtime in the Valero Alamo Bowl. This was the fourth loss of the season for the Trojans, who ended 2025 with a record of 9-4. USC missed an opportunity to win double digit games for the first time since Lincoln Riley’s first season as coach back in 2022.

While it was an extremely disappointing result for the Trojans, blowing a fourth quarter lead like they did countless times in 2024, freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines showed he can be a No. 1 wideout for quarterback Jayden Maiava in 2026. The player of the game for the Trojans was Hines.

Tanook Hines Earns MVP in USC’s Alamo Bowl Loss

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Ken Seals (center) and head coach Sonny Dykes celebrate after victory over Southern California Trojans in the Alamo Bowl as Valero chief operating officer Gary Simmons (left) watches at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC wide receivers room has been a strength all season. During the regular season, it was led by Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. Lemon and Lane combined for 128 receptions, 1,901 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns. Following the conclusion of the regular season, Lemon and Lane announced that they would be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the top two receivers not suiting up for the Alamo Bowl, it cleared the way for the freshman, Tanook Hines. Hines had six receptions for a game high 163 receiving yards. This tied Hines’ career high in receptions and set his career high in receiving yards. His longest play of the game was a 46-yard reception.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Hines never found the end zone, but he did draw a pass inference call in the end zone during overtime. Unfortunately, USC wasn’t able to take full advantage of the penalty and had to settle for a field goal. This was a theme all night as Lincoln Riley was clearly frustrated by his team not being able finish drives when he spoke to ESPN at halftime.

“We need to finish drives. We got to bow up in the red zone and if we do give up a drive, we got to make sure that it’s a field goal,” Riley said. “Make them count in 3’s and we got to do a better job there and that will probably determine the game in the second half.”

USC kicked a field goal in overtime. TCU then responded with a touchdown to win the game on a 3rd and 20 after numerous Trojans missed tackles.

MORE: What TCU Is Saying About USC’s Offense Before Alamo Bowl

MORE: USC Trojans Defensive Back Clarifies Injury Status Ahead Of Alamo Bowl

MORE: USC Trojans Breakout Candidates Following NFL Draft, Transfer Portal Departures

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

TCU Storms Back to Stun USC

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) scores on a 35-yard touchdown reception in overtime for the winning score against the Southern California Trojans during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With under 10 minutes to go in regulation, USC appeared to be in control. They led 24-14 after a Ryon Sayeri field goal. TCU would then get the ball and score a touchdown to cut the lead to 24-21 with 4:24 left in the game. USC’s offense wasn’t able to ice the game and went three and out, punting the ball back to TCU with over two minutes to go.

The Horned Frogs went down the field again, tying the game at 24-24 on a field goal to send it to overtime. After the USC field goal to go up 27-24, they needed a stop. On a TCU 3rd and 20 at the USC 35-yard line, TCU running back Jeremy Payne caught a short pass and took it the distance down the left sideline, avoiding multiple tackle attempts from the Trojans.