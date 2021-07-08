Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsSI.com
Search

Breaking: Isaiah Mobley Withdraws from NBA Draft

Evan Mobley will head into the NBA draft without brother Isaiah.
Author:
Publish date:

Just hours before the NBA draft withdraw deadline, USC forward Isaiah Mobley has eliminated his name from the pile. The 6-foot-10 superstar will return to USC for another season.

After the 2020-21 season wrapped up, Mobley announced that he would test the NBA draft waters, while retaining his ability to return to USC. Isaiah Mobley appeared at the NBA draft combine alongside brother Evan Mobley and impressed many with his performance.

Isaiah Mobley appeared in 32 games last season, and finished with a field goal percentage of 47.2, three-point percentage of 43.6, and free throw percentage of 54.5. His return serves as a huge boost for Andy Enfield's team as the Trojans look to make another splash at March Madness next season.

Beyond beefing up his collegiate resume, Mobley's return also opens up new opportunities for cash flow. The NCAA's NIL policies will allow Isaiah too monetize from his own name, image, and likeness before he hits the draft pool again.

Isaiah Mobley [USA TODAY]

Isaiah Mobley [USA TODAY]

Isaiah's younger brother Evan Mobley remains firmly committed to joining the NBA next season, as Evan is projected to become a top-three pick this summer.

----

You may also like:

Isaiah Mobley Reveals: WHY NBA Teams Should Draft Brother Evan

USC Hooper Drew Peterson: Joins Barstool Athletics After Founder Dave Portnoy Admits: 'No Idea What We Are Doing'

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

USATSI_16293456
Basketball

Breaking: Isaiah Mobley Withdraws from NBA Draft

Screen Shot 2021-07-07 at 5.27.56 PM
Basketball

USC Hooper Isaiah Mobley NBA Future Pending as Draft Withdraw Deadline Approaches

USATSI_12082604
Football

Reggie Bush's Heisman Return Looks Discouraging

Screen Shot 2021-07-07 at 11.44.42 AM
Recruiting

Clay McGuire 'Happy' After Landing First 22' OL Commit Keith Olson

IMG_7018
Recruiting

USC Commit Devin Brown Ranks No. 16 for 2022 QB Rankings

USATSI_15017652
Football

Texas Wide Receiver Transfers to USC, Chooses Helton Over Sarkisian

Screen Shot 2021-07-06 at 10.03.09 AM
Football

Jim Mora Jr. Reflects on Legacy of Former UCLA Head Coach Terry Donahue

_DSC3066
Football

USC Wide Receiver Joins Barstool Athletics