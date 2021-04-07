USC Hoops Finishes 2020-21 Season With Record Ranking in Coaches Poll

USC Hoops had one of their most successful seasons in 2020-21 coming off an Elite 8 appearance. After Baylor's victory over Gonzaga to claim the Division I Men's Basketball National Title, the final top-25 polls were released, and the Trojans made the list.

USC landed in the top-10 of the final USA Today Coaches Poll, finishing No. 9 in the nation.

This is the first time the Trojans have even been ranked in the final coaches poll since 2007 when they ended the year at No. 15 after making it to the Sweet 16.

The Trojans made their first Sweet 16 appearance in more than a decade and first Elite Eight appearance in 20 years. It was only their second time advancing to the Elite Eight since the NCAA tournament expanded to 32 teams in 1975.

USC is one of five Pac-12 programs to finish the 2020-21 season in the top 25 after the conference struggled to get teams ranked throughout the year.

UCLA was the Pac-12’s top team in the final rankings at No. 7. While Oregon finished at No. 17, Oregon State finished at No. 20 and Colorado finished at No. 25.

The Trojans ended the year 25-8, finishing the regular season with a conference-best 15 wins in Pac-12 league play.

USC's [.758] final win percentage this season is its best since Harold Miner led the Men of Troy to a 24-6 record.

USC freshman Evan Mobley also made history, he became the first Pac-12 player and just the second player in history from a power conference to be named conference player of the year, defensive player of the year and freshman of the year. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists per game.

"We're so proud of our players," USC head coach Andy Enfield said following the Trojans' final game.

"We had a brand new team, and they didn't even get to know each other until school started. There was no summer. In my coaching career, I've never seen a team develop a chemistry and a culture on and off the court like this team has." [Enfield]

-----

You may also like:

[Sam Darnold Reveals Goals For 2021 Season]

[USC star reacts to Gonzaga's Final Four win]

[Baylor vs. Gonzaga National Championship Predictions]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Austin Grad on Twitter: @AustGrad

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.