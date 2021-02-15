USC Hoops Continues To Climb AP Poll Ranks

For the second week in a row, USC lands in the AP Poll Top 25 list.

For the second week in a row, USC Mens Basketball team has seen movement in the Top 25 AP Poll. Last week [week 12] USC cracked the Top 25 for the first time this season clinching the No.20 spot and surpassing Wisconsin, Loyola Chicago, Oklahoma State, Purdue, and Rutgers.

Following a complete domination over both Washington schools last week Andy Enfield's team has moved up in the ranks once again. On Monday the AP Polls released their week 13 rankings, and the Trojans moved up three spots to No.17.

USC is currently the only team from the Pac-12 to represent the western conference.

AP TOP 25 [Week 13]

1. Gonzaga [20-0]

2. Baylor [17-0]

3. Michigan [14-1]

4. Ohio State [17-4]

5. Illinois [14-5]

6. Houston [17-2]

7. Virginia [15-3]

8. Alabama [17-5]

9. Oklahoma [13-5]

10. Villanova [13-3]

11. Iowa [15-3]

12. Texas [13-5]

13. West Virginia [14-6]

14. Creighton [16-5]

15.Texas Tech [14-6]

16. Florida State [11-3]

17. USC [17-3]

18. Virginia Tech [14-4]

19. Tennessee [14-5]

20. Missouri [13-5]

21. Wisconsin [15-7]

22. Loyola Chicago [18-4]

23. Kansas [15-7]

24. Arkansas [16-5]

25. San Diego State [15-4]

The Trojans had a successful trip in the Pacific Northwest playing against Washington and Washington State last week. They defeated the Huskies 69-54 and the Cougars 76-65. The Trojans take on both Arizona schools [for a second time] this week starting with a matchup in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

USC will try and capture their seventh win in a row on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

-----

-----

