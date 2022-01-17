USC Men's Basketball Drops In AP Top 25

The USC Trojans dropped to No. 16 in the AP Top 25, following their first two losses of the season. Previously, USC ranked at No. 5, which was the programs highest ranking since 1974.

USA TODAY

The Men of Troy played three games in five days last week against Stanford, Oregon State and Oregon. USC lost to Stanford and Oregon but defeated the Oregon State Beavers at home.

The team will hit the road and take on Colorado on Thursday and Utah on Jan. 22, before returning to the Galen Center to host Arizona State, Stanford and California.

USC was not the only team who saw negative movement in the AP Top 25. Baylor dropped from No. 1 to No. 5, and UCLA fell from No. 3 to No. 9 after losing to Oregon on Thursday.

