Skip to main content
USC Men's Basketball Drops In AP Top 25

USC Men's Basketball Drops In AP Top 25

Following two losses to Oregon and Stanford, USC fell to No. 16 in the AP Top 25.

Following two losses to Oregon and Stanford, USC fell to No. 16 in the AP Top 25.

The USC Trojans dropped to No. 16 in the AP Top 25, following their first two losses of the season. Previously, USC ranked at No. 5, which was the programs highest ranking since 1974.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

The Men of Troy played three games in five days last week against Stanford, Oregon State and Oregon. USC lost to Stanford and Oregon but defeated the Oregon State Beavers at home. 

The team will hit the road and take on Colorado on Thursday and Utah on Jan. 22, before returning to the Galen Center to host Arizona State, Stanford and California.

Recommended Articles

USC was not the only team who saw negative movement in the AP Top 25. Baylor dropped from No. 1 to No. 5, and UCLA fell from No. 3 to No. 9 after losing to Oregon on Thursday. 

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17514308
Basketball

USC Men's Basketball Drops In AP Top 25

55 seconds ago
USATSI_17436838
Football

JT Daniels Expected To Make Big Decision On Future With Georgia

38 minutes ago
USATSI_17295277
Football

Report: USC QB Jaxson Dart Narrows Recruitment Down To Two Schools

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-16 at 1.32.05 PM
Football

USC WR Drake London Receives Desirable Draft Selection In 2022 NFL Mock Draft

23 hours ago
USATSI_17200179
Recruiting

Oklahoma Transfer WR Mario Williams Announces Commitment

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_16929676
TROJANS IN THE PROS

JuJu Smith-Schuster Shares Injury Update : 'I’ve Recovered'

Jan 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-01-15 at 9.46.27 AM
Football

LOOK: USC QB Jaxson Dart, TE Michael Trigg Visit Oklahoma

Jan 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
Football

USC Lands Kansas State Defensive Lineman Transfer

Jan 14, 2022