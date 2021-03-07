USC Remains in Pac-12 Title Contention After Final Second Win over UCLA

Tahj Eaddy sinks one of USC's only three pointers in the final second of the game to beat UCLA 64-63 in their regular season finale.

USC struggled out of the gate to get the big shots on the board, and not once were they ever in the lead against UCLA, until the final second of the 40 minutes.

In the first half, USC was 0 for 6 in their three point shots and only had a 42% success rate inside the arc. USC's lead scorer for the game and the season, Evan Mobley, had only 7 points in the first half and hadn't even attempted a 3-pointer.

UCLA held the lead at half 36-25 and their defense dominated the Trojans. They seemed to be on their way to winning their 19th straight home game at the Pauley Pavillion with USC not looking so hot on their shots.

The second half started off a bit better for the Trojans with their first big basket by Tahj Eaddy, but UCLA kept coming back with an answer.

It wasn't until the final four minutes of play when UCLA was deep in a three minute scoring drought that we saw USC was not going down without a fight.

The Trojans' second 3-pointer of the night came from starting guard, Drew Peterson, to tighten the gap at a one point lead for UCLA, bringing the score to 61-60.

But the Bruins' Cody Riley sunk a 3-pointer to end UCLA's three minute drought and it seemed UCLA had cinched the game.

Until the last 20 seconds.

USC had zero timeouts left, but managed to get the ball back after a missed FT by UCLA with nine seconds left in play, trailing the Bruins 63-61.

But then, a jump ball is called with 3.7 seconds left and Ethan Anderson assists Tahj Eaddy with a 3 point jumper, and only the third big basket for the Trojans the whole game.

USC never held the lead until the final second of the game.

Final score: USC 64-63 UCLA.

Oregon plays Oregon State tomorrow at 5:00 pm PST. If Oregon wins, they will be crowned Pac-12 Champion. However, if Oregon State wins, USC claims the title.

Tune in tomorrow night on FS1 to find out if the Trojans will come out on top of the conference.

----

You may also like:

[Insider Reports "Dramatic Interest" For Pac-12 Commissioner Vacancy"]

[Troy Legend Reveals Why He Chose USC]

[Insider Predicts Whether 2021 Will Be Clay Helton's Last Year at USC]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com