Insider Reports "Dramatic Interest" For Pac-12 Commissioner Vacancy

Larry Scott has been the Commissioner of the Pac-12 conference for the past eleven years, but his run at the top of the pyramid is set to expire this June.

The league released a statement back in January, calling the decision a mutual one, and thanking Scott for his contributions during his tenure with the conference.

Oregon president Michael Schill, chair of the Pac-12's executive committee wrote,

“We appreciate Larry’s pioneering efforts in growing the conference by adding new competitive university programs and accelerating the Pac-12 to television network parity with the other conferences.

At one point, our television agreement was the most lucrative in the nation and the debut of the Pac-12 Network helped deliver our championship brand to US and global markets on traditional and digital platforms. That said, the intercollegiate athletics marketplace doesn’t remain static and now is a good time to bring in a new leader who will help us develop our go-forward strategy.”

Scott has faced some criticism over the past few years, but it is important to remember some of the positive things he was able to accomplish during his time with the conference. Scott expanded the Pac-10 to the Pac-12 in 2010, adding Utah and Colorado, and later launched the Pac-12 Networks back in 2012.

As the league narrows in on their replacement for Scott, it's important to consider what traits are necessary in the next commissioner. To shed some insight on this we brought in Pac-12 Networks college football analyst Yogi Roth.

Although Roth doesn't know "who" exactly will replace Scott, he did confirm that there is "a lot" of interest.

"I know a lot of people [that have] applied for [the Pac-12 Commissioner job]" said Roth.

"I know there is dramatic interest. Think about, who wants to be in sports? A lot of hands raise up, [and] who wants to be on the west coast? Even more hands raise up."

Roth went on the say, "Whoever comes in - he or she needs to be able to connect on campus in a dramatic way. We are entering an era where athletes have a voice and I [would] like this conference to be known, outside of those of us that live this conference, as a players conference where you can come and really develop that narrative, that voice."

The league has just about three months left to find Larry Scott's successor. And with June, 30 creeping around the corner, the Pac-12 will need to finalize their decision sooner than later.

-----

You may also like:

[Report Reveals NFL GM's Stance on Former USC Trojans' Free Agency]

[Insider Predicts Whether 2021 Will Be Clay Helton's Last Year at USC]

[Report Reveals Why USC Draft Prospect Covets Landing in Green Bay]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com