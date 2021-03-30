FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
March Madness: USC Trojans vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Predictions

The No. 6 USC Trojans (25-7) will face the No. 1 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-0) in a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Author:
Publish date:

The battle to the Final Four beings tonight as the USC Trojans take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Indianapolis.

Andy Enfield's team has battled their way through the NCAA tournament defying all the odds, which has placed them in the Elite 8 round. Tonight, the Trojans go head-to head with the No. 1 seed in March Madness, who by the way holds a 29-0 overall record.

If Evan Mobley and his teammates can bring the heat and advance past this round, they will earn a ticket into the Final Four to compete for the 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament Championship.

BETTING ODDS:

Per FanDuel...

Moneyline: USC: (+340) | GONZ: (-430)

Spread: USC: +9 (-110) | GONZ: -9 (-110)

Total: 155 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Per CBS Sports:

Moneyline: USC: (+360) | GONZ: (-475)

Spread: USC: +8.5 | GONZ: -8.5

Total: 153 points

Per Draft Kings...

Against The Spread Pick: Gonzaga -9

Point total pick: Over 155

Pick to Win: Gonzaga

The Trojans will play for their fourth Elite Eight in school history tonight and first since the 2001 season. USC reached the Elite Eight in 1940 and in 1954.

This highly anticipated matchup airs tonight, March 30 at 4:15 p.m. Pacific on TBS.

-----

