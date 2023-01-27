Watch: Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson break down USC's 77-64 win over No. 8 UCLA
LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis hit the dagger to give USC a 77-64 rivalry win over No. 8 UCLA on Thursday night.
With 1:25 left, Ellis stepped back from well beyond the left wing and connected on a three-pointer to put USC ahead 65-56. The Galen Center erupted.
"I'm blessed and glad that I was able to help my team get this win," Ellis said.
USC (15-6, 7-3 in Pac-12) started the second half with a 19-6 run to take a 44-43 lead after trailing 37-25 at the break. USC outscored UCLA (17-4, 8-2) 52-27 in the second half.
Drew Peterson scored 16 points and Kobe Johnson added 10 for USC.
Peterson added: "When you get a guy that's hot like that, you just want to ride it. We started calling plays for Boogie."
Watch Ellis and Peterson's complete press conference here.