When Will USC Hoops Return To The Court?

After a long hiatus the Trojans are expected to return to the court before the New Year.

Head Coach Andy Enfield appeared on Trojans Live with radio hosts Jordan Moore and former USC Trojan Shaun Cody on Tuesday night to discuss the return plan for USC Hoops after they were shutdown due to COVID-19 cases.

"Right now we are allowed to workout with one player individually on a court with one coach and just try to keep them in shape. We can't go [into] team practice until the 27th" said Enfield.

After a three week hiatus USC will play LMU on the December 29th and Colorado on December 31st. The team returns with three new additions to their roster, Reese Dixon Waters, Drake London, and Joshua Morgan.

Enfield is excited about the added depth on his roster. "It's a good problem to have" said Enfield.

Reese Dixon Waters is a four star 2021 recruit who enrolled in college early and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. It's not yet solidified what role Waters will play on the Trojans team but he can help out in many ways.

Waters can hoop from all three levels (three-point, mid range, paint), which will lead to more assists for his teammates and he can create open looks for others when driving to the rim. As a junior at St. Bernard High School, Waters averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Enfield will also be getting Drake London back "in a few weeks" as football season has come to a close.

Joshua Morgan the sophomore forward will likely not play much this year but provides more depth for USC at 6'11", 210 LBS.

"We are not sure how much he will play this year because he intended to redshirt he did not anticipate playing but I hope we have backup incase we have more COVID-19 or some injuries" said Enfield.

The Trojans are 4-1 overall this season. They had four games canceled and postponed due to COVID-19 cases and concerns which included their matchups against, Stanford, San Fransisco, Oregon State and Texas Southern.

"It's a really tough situation for our young men to go this long without playing basketball" said Enfield. "But we just want to play. Our players have been great attitude wise and understanding this is a unique time in the world, united states and especially college basketball." (Enfield)

