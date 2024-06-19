USC Women's Basketball: Trojans Given Favorable Odds To Win Championship
The buzz surrounding the USC women's basketball team continues to grow after their resurgent 2023-24 campaign that brought back memories of the team's dominant days in the 1980s and early 1990s.
Led by a record-setting season from freshman JuJu Watkins, USC won the Pac-12 Tournament for the first time in a decade, and then went on a run in the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans cruised through their first two games of the tournament before getting a win in the NCAA Tournament to mark their first appearance in the NCAA Elite Eight in thirty years. The Trojans fell short to Paige Bueckers and UConn, but looked primed to return to that stage soon.
This shot at returning is reflected in USC's odds to win the championships. The Women of Troy currently are tied for the second-best odds to win the NCAA national championship in 2025 with +400 odds. They are tied with the team who beat them in the Elite Eight last year, UConn. Ahead of the Huskies and Trojans, the defending champions South Carolina rank No. 1 with +180 odds. After, Texas is fourth with +700 odds, while LSU is fifth with +900 odds, via Bet Online.
The Trojans have risen to this spot in the odds due to their key transfer additions and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country coming in. USC added transfers Talia Vol Oelhoffen and Kiki Iriafen and have numerous five and four-star recruits coming to the team as well. The recruiting class is led by No. 6 overall recruit Kennedy Smith, No. 13 overall recruit Kayleigh Heckel and No. 16 overall recruit Avery Howell and four-stars Rian Forestier, Vivian Iwuchukwu, and Laura Williams.
