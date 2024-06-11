USC Women's Basketball: JuJu Watkins Swarmed at Sparks Game, Showing Her Star Power
The star-power of USC women's basketball's JuJu Watkins continues to reach new heights. Watkins was recently in attendance at a Los Angeles Sparks basketball game where she was swarmed with fans. They drew out their phones, flipping the camera toward their way to take a selfie with Watkins, while a couple girls went for hugs with Watkins. Watkins smiled for the pictures with the group of fans around her, as people in the crowd yelled "Hey Ju!" and "Ju!"
Her stardom became evident as her freshman season as on, as her constant records, awards, and 30-point games became impossible not to pay attention to. Her play forces other teams to plan around her and She's been shouted out by stars like Jay-Z and LeBron James.
This only grew during the NCAA Tournament, when Watkins captured national attention as led USC to the NCAA Elite Eight. During USC's playoff run, Watkins posted two double-double games and at least 23 points in all four contests. She set the NCAA Freshman Scoring record, breaking the record that had been set almost four decades prior and becoming the first NCAA freshman to score 900 points in season.
This only appears to be just the beginning too, as Watkins has three more years of college to grow as one of the faces of women's college basketball and college basketball in general. She's already received advice from former Iowa basketball star and current Indiana Fever rookie point guard Caitlin Clark, who has dealt with a ton of fans, media, and attention herself over the past few years.
More USC: Bronny James Could Reportedly Be Drafted To Lure LeBron To Follow