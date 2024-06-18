USC Basketball: Free Agent Trojans Legend Works Out With Eric Musselman at Galen Center
Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who could reach free agency on June 30 if he doesn't reach a contract extension agreement with the Chicago Bulls, recently worked out at his old stomping grounds, the Galen Center.
The 6-foot-6 swingman apparently put up shots while the USC Trojans' newly minted head coach Eric Musselman looked on, the latter shared on his X account:
A Compton native, DeRozan usually spends his offseasons back home in Southern California. He played for the Trojans from 2008-09 under Tim Floyd. That year, the team posted a 22-13 record (9-9 in the then-Pac-10) and entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed. USC beat Boston College 72-55 in the first round of the Big Dance, but fell to Michigan State, 74-69, in the Round of 32.
During that one-and-done year with the Cardinal and Gold, DeRozan started in all 35 of his games, averaging 13.9 points on .523/.167/.646 shooting splits, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 dimes and 0.9 steals a night. He was honored as a Pac-10 All-Freshman Teamer and the Pac-10 Tourney MVP.
Playing in his 15th pro season, DeRozan remains one of the game's elite midrange scorers and distributors. He finished second in Clutch Player of the Year honors. Across 79 contests, the three-time All-NBA honoree averaged 24 points on .480/.333/.853 shooting splits, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
He was on a three-year, $81.9 million deal with Chicago, a contract that immediately looked like a massive discount when he emerged as the club's best player in 2021-22, leading the Bulls back to the playoffs for the first time in five years as their best player.