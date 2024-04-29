USC Basketball: Did Atlantic 10 Conference Coach Just Hint at Bronny James' Next Stop?
Will soon-to-be-former USC Trojans freshman combo guard Bronny James, who declared for both the NCAA transfer portal and the NBA draft this spring, remain in college next year, after all?
Dru Joyce, the new head coach of the Duquesne Dukes, seemed to (possibly) allude to James' future with this recent gif via his official X account:
Joyce, of course, is a good friend of Bronny's father, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James, having played with him during their storied high school days with Akron's St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish. During their time together, Joyce and James won three state championships.
Though Joyce went undrafted out of the University of Akron in 2007, the Second Team All-MAC point guard still enjoyed a lengthy international pro career, playing from 2007-19. He transitioned to coaching upon retirement, first serving with Cleveland State before playing under his and LeBron's former St. Vincent-St. Mary head coach, Keith Dambrot. In 2023-24, the team went 25-12 while madkingthis year's NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed. The Dukes went on to upset the No. seed-seeded BYU Cougars, 71-67, in the first round. It marked their first Big Dance victory in 55 years.
Would Bronny James forgo a starry, big-ticket program like, say, OSU in favor of logging time with a trusted friend who could truly develop his play? Or would he rather take his chances in the draft? It's hard to say for sure, but we'll know soon enough, one way or another.
