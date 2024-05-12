USC Basketball: Bronny James Goes Undrafted in Latest Post-Lottery NBA Mock Draft
One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2024 NBA Draft is what the fate of former USC Trojans guard Bronny James will be. James declared for the draft but after a poor freshman season at USC, there are many who believe he should return to college next season.
James knows himself the best and believes that he can compete in the NBA with the right landing spot. His team is focused on getting him to the right place for development, which would push his career forward.
Many believe that if he is drafted, he will be taken toward the back end of the second round. But in a new post-lottery mock draft by ESPN, James went undrafted.
If James goes undrafted, he may look to latch on with a specific team that he believes can help his basketball journey. The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to James the most, in part due to his father, LeBron James, being on the team.
If James does end up in Los Angeles, he will get the chance to play alongside his dad on the NBA floor. The Lakers haven't been known for development in the past but the ability to play on a historic franchise could be too much to pass up.
More USC: USC Football: Top-3 Most Electric Matchups For Trojans In 2024