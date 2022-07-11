Insider Details Why USC & UCLA Are Leaving Pac-12 Conference

Just two weeks ago, California's power-house programs, USC and UCLA, announced their intention to join the Big Ten conference in 2024. This news came as a shock to many, as both programs have been apart of the Pac-12 for over 94 years.

"Over the past three years, we have worked hard to ground our university decisions in what is best for our students," said USC President Carol L. Folt.

"With the Big Ten, we are joining a storied conference that shares our commitment to academic excellence and athletic competitiveness, and we are positioning USC and our student-athletes for long-term success and stability amidst the rapidly evolving sports media and collegiate athletics landscapes. We are delighted to begin this new chapter in 2024."

While this decision surprised many, it was a strategic one by both athletic departments.

According to ESPN, UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said the move was done to, "operate in a position of strength." While USC AD Mike Bohn told the Los Angeles Times, "I don't believe there's a college administrator in the country that didn't recognize that clearly there were two conferences that were separating themselves from everyone else."

Both programs will end membership with the Pac-12 conference when the Pac-12's current media agreement expires in 2024. Until then, both schools will continue to compete in the Pac-12.

