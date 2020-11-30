Breaking: USC Will Play Washington State On Sunday, December 6th

The USC Trojans canceled their game on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes, due to a COVID-19 outbreak within their football program. This cancelation left USC with only two games left to be played in their six game schedule. As fans looked ahead, the fate of the Washington State matchup seemed daunting. Would USC be able to play their final home game of the season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum?

USC Athletics released a statement tonight, announcing that the Washington State vs. USC game has been moved to Sunday, December 6th at 6PM.

Per USC Athletics,

USC’s home football game against Washington State originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, has been moved to Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. PST on FS1 to allow for the return of USC players who are in isolation due to COVID-19 positive tests or in quarantine as a result of contact tracing. We appreciate the flexibility of the Pac-12 and Washington State to accommodate this change.

USC’s football activities remained paused today, Sunday, Nov. 29. In direct consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and USC Student Health, USC football has developed a plan to resume team activities on Tuesday, Dec. 1, pending the results of PCR testing on Monday, Nov. 30, in preparation for next weekend’s game.

USC’s home game this past Saturday, Nov. 28, against Colorado was not played after USC paused football activities on Thursday, Nov. 26. Since that time, two additional players have tested positive for COVID-19. The first individual reported symptoms on Thursday, Nov. 26; he subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated. Two other players were identified as high-risk contacts and were placed in quarantine. The second individual tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 27, and was isolated.

Earlier last week, two USC players tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolated, and five other players were quarantined after being identified through the contact tracing process.

In total, USC currently has four positive cases among its football players and seven additional players in quarantine after being identified through the contact tracing process.

USC Athletics will continue to collaborate with the county’s Department of Public Health and USC Student Health. We will provide updates as the week progresses and additional testing is conducted.

[READ: Will Los Angeles COVID-19 Guidelines Impact Pac-12 Football Teams]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.