10 Things To Know: College Football Playoff National Championship

As we say goodbye to the 2020 college football season, we have yet to name a champion. The battle for the national title will take place tonight, Monday, January 11th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

Here Are 10 Things To Know:

No.1 2020 Records

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes both have fought their way to undefeated seasons. The Crimson Tide are 12-0 and the Buckeyes are 7-0.

No.2 See Ya Sark!

Alabama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian was named the new head coach of the Texas Longhorns on January 2nd. Although he has been working on the side to assemble his coaching staff, Sarkisian will call the offense for Nick Saban's team one last time in the National Championship game.

No.3 Poll Rankings

Alabama finished No.1 overall in the college football playoff ranking and AP Top 25 Poll, while Ohio State finished at No.3 in both ranks.

No.4 Ohio State COVID-19 Cases

Per Sports Illustrated, "Ohio State will be without starters defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, defensive end Tyreke Smith and place kicker Blake Haubeil in tonight's national championship game against Alabama due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced."

No.5 QUOTEABLE

"To say I'm pissed off is a complete understatement...I didn't go out and do something I knew I wasn't supposed to be doing then wake up with a positive test." said Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil on missing tonights game.

No.6 Betting Odds

Moneyline: OSU: (+240) | BAMA: (-310)

Spread: OSU: +8.5 (-110) | BAMA: -8.5 (-110)

Total: 74.5 – Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

No.7 Saban Loves Championships

Nick Saban is in pursuit of his seventh national championship. This will be Saban's second shot at passing Bear Bryant for most national championships.

No.8 Heisman Winner!

Alabama has many weapons on their offense tonight, but look out for one wide receiver in particular. Wideout DeVonta Smith has 105 receptions, 1,641 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on the 2020 season. Oh yea...let's not forget the senior wideout won the Heisman Trophy award this year.

No.9 Battle Of The Quarterbacks

Monday nights game is a battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA. Justin Fields and Mac Jones. Mac Jones ranks No.1 for passing efficiency in the NCAA and Fields ranks at No.5.

No.10 How To Watch?

Time: 5:00 p.m. PST | 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: ESPN

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams and Maria Taylor

