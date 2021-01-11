How To Watch: 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship

The last game of the 2020-2021 college football season will be played tonight in Miami, Florida, as the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama returns for a second consecutive year to compete for the national title, but this time they look for redemption, as they lost to the Clemson Tigers in 2019 [44-16].

How To Watch:

Date: Monday, January 11th, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. PST | 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Network: ESPN

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams and Maria Taylor

Streaming: Watch ESPN App

National Radio: ESPN - Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge

Following a dominant performance over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl [31-14] the Crimson Tide clinched their way to the National Championship. Under Nick Saban's leadership and Steve Sarkisian's offensive play calling, Alabama has upheld an undefeated record 12-0 this year.

Although Ohio State played significantly less games than Alabama this year, their grit and talent level is undeniable. The Buckeyes met the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl on January 1st, and beat Dabo Swinney's team 49-28. They hold a 7-0 record this season.

College Football Playoff National Rankings:

Alabama: No.1

Ohio State: No.3

BETTING ODDS:

Per FanDuel

Spread: Alabama: -8.5 | Ohio State: +8.5

Money Line: Alabama: -320 | Ohio State: +245

Total: Alabama: Under 74.5 | Ohio State: Over 74.5

[Jalen McKenzie Will Return For 2021 Football Season]

[READ: Damon Johnson Will Return For The 2021 Football Season]

[READ: Will USC's Running Backs Declare For NFL Draft?]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.