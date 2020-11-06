10 Things To Know (USC vs. ASU)

#1 - Time

The early 9 AM PST start against Arizona State is the earliest kickoff time for a USC home game since at the early 1950s. This will be USC’s first pre-noon kickoff since Utah State played the Trojans in 2016 at 11 AM.

#2 - Date

The November. 7th opener marks the latest date that USC has started a season since 1918. In 1918, the Trojans season opener against Stanford was on November 23rd due to the Spanish Flu.

#3 Fans

A joint proposal from UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond and USC athletic director Mike Bohn was sent to officials within the state of California to request that players families could sit the stands this season. This request has been denied by California and Los Angeles County health officials. With the increase of COVID-19 cases in the state of California and the city of Los Angeles, public health officials look to maintain tight restrictions.

#4 Offense (USC)

In 2019, USC was ranked fourth nationally in completion percentages. Sixth in passing offense nationally and second in the Pac12, 12th in passing efficiency while again second in Pac-12, and 20th in total offense and second in Pac-12.

#5 Offense (ASU)

The Sun Devils can thank QB Jayden Daniels for ranking ASU one of five non-triple option offenses to rank in the Top-25 for fewest interceptions in the last two seasons. ASU had only four interceptions thrown in 2019 among the 4th lowest nationally.

#6 Defense (USC)

USC has intercepted a pass in 155 of the last 231 games. The Trojans have held 108 of their last 226 opponents to 100 rushing yards or less. And in the past 215 games only 57 opposing runners have rushed for 100 yards against the Trojans.

#7 Defense (ASU)

The Sun Devils had 72 passes defended in 2019, the 10th-highest total in the nation and the most 2012.

#8 Coaching Staff (USC ASU Connections)

USC and ASU have a few coaching connections. Remember Chris Hawkins? Hawkins was a defensive back (2014-2017) and a defensive graduate assistant for the Trojans in 2019. Hawkins now serves as the defensive backs coach for ASU. ASU co-wide receivers coach and assistant recruiting coordinator Prentice Gill worked with Trojans as a graduate assistant from 2016-2018. And ASU assistant head coach and special teams coordinator coach Shawn Slocum worked as an assistant for USC from 1998-1999.

#9 ASU Fact Check

ASU will have the seventh-youngest team in the nation in terms of underclassmen. They have a total of 77 underclassmen. 49 freshman and 28 sophomores on a roster of 113 players.

#10 USC Fact Check

USC has played 623 games in the Coliseum, the third most that any Football Bowl Subdivision school has played in its home stadium. Trailing behind the Trojans are Georgia Tech with 705 games at Bobby Dodd Stadium and Tennessee with 626 games at Neyland Stadium.

