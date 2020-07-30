2020 USC vs. WSU Breakdown

The PAC 12 limited all teams to play conference only games, as a result USC has officially canceled the Alabama, Notre Dame and New Mexico games. According to Stadium, USC may play Washington State as their 10th game matchup. It is also likely that this game would be played at home for USC.

Here are three reasons why adding WSU to USC's schedule could be an advantage.

#1 The Home Field Advantage -

Let's look at the statistics between USC and WSU going all the way back to 2000. Washington State has played USC 14 times and out of these 14 games they have only won twice. Now of course this is a new season and anything can happen...but let's take a look at their record on the road last year. The Cougars finished with an overall record of (6-7) and went (0-5) for away games.

USC on the other hand finished with an overall record of (8-5) winning a majority of their home games (5-1).

#2 USC Has A Returning Head Coach -

Mike Leech the coach for Washington State of 8 seasons has left to become the head coach at Mississippi State. Nick Rolovich is the new hire for the Cougars. Leech was known to run an air raid offense while Rolovich looks to make WSU a run and shoot style team.

Clay Helton on the other hand has been the head coach for USC since 2015/2016. He is familiar with the program and players are familiar with his offense. There aren't as many changing factors for USC.

#3 QB and Kedon Slovis -

Washington State has not named a starting QB. They have an incoming freshman Jayden de Laura who fits some of the playing qualities that Rolovich might be looking for. They also have returning players like Common Cooper and Gunner Cruz but neither have the playing experience that Kedon Slovis has.

USC has Kedon Slovis who had an impressive freshman start last year. Although he is young, Slovis has some college football experience under his belt, and knows the offense. He is also familiar with Clay Helton. Slovis was ranked third nationally in completion percentage and seventh in passing efficiency. Slovis also finished the 2019 season with a 71.9 % completion rate.