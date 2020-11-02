AllTrojans
2021 QB Miller Moss Talks Enrolling at USC in January

Claudette Montana Pattison

2021 QB Miller Moss isn't wavering from his commitment to USC. Even though Moss' high school Bishop Alemany, is not playing football this year, that doesn't stop Moss from remaining optimistic about the future. In a blog entry for SI All-American, Moss discusses the challenges that he has faced athletically in 2020. 

WATCH: Miller Moss Highlights and Evaluation

"The first thing has been the odd circumstance of it. I've put on pads every single fall since I was in the fourth grade. The idea that I now wouldn't do this is such an abnormality in my biological clock, if you wanna put it that way. It's just been weird, it's just been hard. I miss it, more than anything. A lot of players can relate to this in just that, when you're playing ball, nothing else matters. That kind of euphoric feeling is why you fall in love with the game, it's why you love competing. It's why you love doing what you do.

To have that taken away for an extended period of time has been really, really hard. Another thing that has been hard is watching everyone else play. Just reading our Elite 11 group chat it's been tough. You see some of your closest friends around the country playing and playing so well. You wanna see the fruits of your labor in production because you work so hard in the offseason for a desired result. To not have the opportunity to see that has been difficult" (Moss).

One of those 'friends' is (2021) QB Jake Garcia who made his debut with Grayson High School last Friday on EPSN. Garcia, fled the state of California to move across the country (Georgia) to play high school football this year.

Moss goes on to say,

"On the positive end, I get to go on to USC really, really healthy, which might not have been the case. Obviously you always hope and pray for a healthy season and do everything you can do to accomplish that but I'm going to go to USC healthy. I've been training like crazy since last December, I guess, so it's been a really, really extended offseason. I miss football more than anything but I'm really trying to see the positive end in it and do everything I can to bring my best self to USC in January." (Moss)

Garcia and Moss were USC's two top quarterback targets for the 2021 class until Graham Harrell offered a third option (2021) Jaxson Dart. While adding a third quarterback could waiver the commitment of one or all three of these players, Moss seems committed and eager to enroll at USC in the spring.

To read Miller Moss' full blog entry click below.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Parcel Man
Parcel Man

I hope that they don't lose Jake Garcia. From what I can see(which is limited at this time), he's the real deal.

