SI All-American Candidate Miller Moss Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Miller Moss
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds 
Position: Quarterback
School: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany
Committed to: USC
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Tapered athlete with long arms and appears fairly high-cut. Athletic-looking lower half with good definition through legs and calves.

Athleticism: Solid foot quickness in drops and sets up with good lower leverage. 2-count thrower with excellent release quickness and delivery. Flashes ability to change arm slots and perform off-platform throws. Ball comes out of hand naturally crisp with good spin. Solid at manipulating velocity with good touch on fades and back-shoulder throws.

Instincts: Good judgement and varies appropriate trajectory on throws. Good pocket awareness with solid feel for rush and willing to climb up back into pocket interior to elude perimeter rushers. Able to find throwing lanes. See-it/throw-it type with very good accuracy in intermediate passing game and good deep-ball accuracy.

Polish: Works almost exclusively from shotgun with mainly half-field reads and passing concepts to the field-side. Rhythm and timing compensate for adequate athleticism and escapability. Needs to increase internal clock inside pocket and continue to improve anticipation.

Bottom Line: Moss is most effective in the pocket and possesses a quick release. He is at his best when things are clean and on time, though he’s capable of making some reactionary phase and off-platform throws. While he won’t factor much as a runner, Moss is accurate to all levels and is a natural thrower of the football. He fits best in a shotgun-based offense with a passing game predicated on rhythm and timing.

