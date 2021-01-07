How to Watch: 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards Tonight on ESPN

Honors for ESPN's 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards presented tonight at 4 PM PST/7 PM ET.

The finalists for ESPN's 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards were announced two weeks ago and tonight the winners will be named.

Hosted by ESPN's Rece Davis and Holly Rowe, the honors will be virtually presented LIVE on ESPN.

How To Watch:

Date: January 7th, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. PST

Network: ESPN / ESPN APP

Here are the finalists per ESPN:

Chuck Bednarik Award - College Defensive Player of the Year:

Zaven Collins, Tulsa (Jr.),

Jeremiah Oswusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (Sr.)

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Jr.)

Biletnikoff Award - Outstanding Receiver

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss (Jr.)

Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)

DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Sr.)

Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award - Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker

Jose Borregales, Miami (Sr.)

Jake Oldroyd, BYU (So.)

Will Reichard, Alabama (So.)

Ray Guy Award - College Punter of the Year

Jake Camarda, Georgia (Jr.)

Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech (Sr.)

Lou Hedley, Miami (Jr.)

Maxwell Award - College Player of the Year

Mac Jones, Alabama (Jr.)

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Jr.)

DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Sr.)

Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award - Nation’s Best Quarterback

Mac Jones, Alabama (Jr.)

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Jr.)

Kyle Trask, Florida (Sr.)

Outland Trophy - Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman

Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (Gr.)

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (Sr.)

Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (Jr.)

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award - Nation’s Best Defensive Back

Richie Grant, UCF (Sr.)

Trevon Moehrig, TCU (Jr.)

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Jr.)

Doak Walker Award - Nation’s Premier Running Back

Travis Etienne, Clemson (Sr.)

Breece Hall, Iowa State (So.)

Najee Harris, Alabama (Sr.)

John Mackey Award - Outstanding Tight End

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (Jr.)

Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (So.)

Rimington Trophy - Outstanding Center

Landon Dickerson, Alabama (Sr.)

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (So.)

Josh Myers, Ohio State (Jr.)

Wuerffel Trophy - Community Service

Sam Ehlinger, Texas (Sr.)

Teton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.)

Shai Werts, Georgia Southern (Sr.)

