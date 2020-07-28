7 USC Heisman Winners

7 USC Players have been named Heisman Trophy Winners.

The Heisman Memorial Trophy recognizes one outstanding college football player every year whose performance demonstrates excellence with integrity.

Mike Garrett (1965) RB - Garrett a Los Angeles native became the 1st player from USC to win the Heisman award. Garrett had an incredible senior season rushing for 1,440 yards, scoring 17 TD's, leaving the Trojans with a 7-2-1 record and ninth in the polls. Garrett was a second round pick in the 1966 NFL Draft and had a 8 year career.

O.J. Simpson (1968) RB - Simpson transferred to USC after playing at City College of San Francisco. Simpson a two sport athlete competing in track & field and football made an immediate impact upon his arrival to USC. His senior season Simpson ran for 1,709 yards with 22 TD’s as USC went 9-1 that season. Simpson was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1969.

Charles White (1979) RB - Another Los Angeles native, White came to USC as a true freshman. In his college career, White rushed for 5,598 yards and scored 53 touchdowns. He had a notable performance in the 1980 Rose Bowl vs Ohio State; rushing for 247 yards on 39 carries and holding the game winning TD to beat the Buckeyes 17-16. White was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1980.

Marcus Allen (1981) RB - Allen became the first player to rush over 2,000 yards in a single season. In his college career, Allen went for 4,669 rushing yards, 5,232 total yards, and had 46 touchdowns. Allen helped USC win a national title in 1978 and had an incredible career in the NFL winning a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP award.

Carson Palmer (2002) QB - 2002 was the year for Carson Palmer. During his freshman year Palmer competed in 5 games. His second year at USC, Palmer suffered a season ending collarbone injury which put him out for a majority of the season. But 2002 was Palmer's year to shine. Palmer threw for 3,639 yards and had 32 TD's with a season record of 10-2. Palmer also earned the 2002 Orange Bowl MVP award. In 2003 he made his way to the NFL, going as the #1 pick by the Cincinnati Bangles.

Matt Leinart (2004) QB - The sixth winner to receive a Heisman Award, Leinart led the Trojans to go #1 in the polls during his time at USC. After earning the starting spot upon Carson Palmers departure to the NFL; Leinart proved that he was the man for the job. During his sophomore season he threw for 3,556 yards and had 38 touchdowns. Not to mention that he led the Trojans to win two national titles during his college career. Following an impressive CFB run, Leinart went on to play in the NFL in 2006.

Reggie Bush (2005) RB - Reggie Bush had an outstanding career with the Trojans. In 2005, he had 200 carries for 1740 yards and 16 TD's. However, Bush’s Heisman Trophy was vacated as the NCAA found him guilty of violating NCAA rules (accepting gifts from marketing agents). Additionally, in 2010 he became disassociated with USC.

June 10th, 2020 - Reggie Bush's NCAA mandated disassociation with USC ended.

Bush mentioned in an interview on (FOX SPORTS), “To say that I don’t want it back would be a lie…100% I want my Heisman Trophy back..also at the same time, I’m more focused on the kids now because what happened to me is in the past".