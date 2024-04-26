USC Football: Caleb Williams Officially Taken First Overall by Chicago Bears
With the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select USC superstar quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
It's officially official, folks. Williams will go to the Mid-West and become the Bears franchise quarterback.
It is officially set in stone after all these months of talk, speculation and rumors.
The 22-year-old is finally the No. 1 pick, and deservedly so. In his three years in college with the Oklahoma Sooners and USC Trojans, no one was better than Williams at the quarterback position.
He recorded 735 completions for 10082 passing yards with a completion percentage of 66.9, 93 touchdowns, and only 14 interceptions with a passer efficiency rating of 169.3. overall, Williams was named a one-time All-American and 2022 Maxwell Award winner, Walter Camp Award winner, AP College Football Player of the Year, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, and First-team All-Pac-12.
The two-year Trojan will look to lead the Bears to all new heights, and we're confident he can do just that as he embarks on this new journey.
Once a Trojan, always a Trojan! Congratulations on this historic moment Caleb!
